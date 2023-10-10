“Protesting Ogun Polytechnic Students Rally Against Acceptance Fee Hike and Demand Rector’s Resignation”

Abeokuta, Ogun State – On Monday, students from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta, Ogun State, took to the streets to express their strong opposition to the increase in acceptance fees for incoming students. The protesting students also called for the resignation of the institution’s rector, citing concerns about delayed result releases and a shortage of staff members.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the protest, students displayed placards with messages such as ‘Give Us Mohbad, Take MAPOLY Rector, Odedeji David,’ ‘Rector Must Go, DSA Must Go,’ ‘We Are Not Rich, We Are Struggling, We Are Not Ritualists, Odedeji Revert our Fees To Normal, Stop Delaying Our Results,’ and other compelling slogans.

Babatunde Adelola, the Students Union President at the institution, explained that the management had raised the acceptance fee for new students from N35,000 to N50,500. The decision to stage the protest was born out of frustration, as attempts by the student body to engage in dialogue with the Rector, Adeoye Odedeji, had been unsuccessful due to his unavailability.

The students are determined to make their voices heard and are demanding transparency, fairness, and an open dialogue with the institution’s management regarding the acceptance fee increase, staff shortages, and result release delays.

For further updates on this developing situation, please visit Naija247news.