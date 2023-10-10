Menu
Politics & Govt News

President Tinubu Appoints Fela Durotoye, Others As Aides

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 10,2023.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, approved the appointment of Fela Durotoye and four others as members of the presidential advisory team.

This was disclosed in a release by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new Presidential Media Advisory team members.’

Mr. Aliyu Audu is the Chairman of the APC Rebirth, a pressure group in the All Progressives Congress. He was appointed Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs.

The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media and Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

