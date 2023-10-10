President Tinubu Appoints Fela Durotoye, Others As Aides

Oct 10,2023.

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, approved the appointment of Fela Durotoye and four others as members of the presidential advisory team.

This was disclosed in a release by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new Presidential Media Advisory team members.’

Mr. Aliyu Audu is the Chairman of the APC Rebirth, a pressure group in the All Progressives Congress. He was appointed Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs.

The President tasks all new appointees who are serving in the Media and Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.(www.naija247news.com)