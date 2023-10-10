Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Police arraign petrol station manager over alleged N12.9m theft

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Badagry (Lagos State), Oct. 10, 2023

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 29-year-old petrol station manager, Anuoluwapo Amidu, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N12,943,717 from a filling station, Jamodam Oil and Gas.

The defendant, whose residential address is unknown, is facing a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2022 and 2023 at NNPC Filing Station, Km. 23, Lagos-Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendant stole the sum of N12,943,717.06, property of Jamodam Oil and Gas.

He said that Amidu was removing the money from the daily sales from 2022 till August 2023 when he was caught by the management of the filling station.

Okuoimose said that the defendant was arrested and handed over to police for prosecution.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said N1m out of the money must be deposited in an account with the registrar, while the two sureties must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 12.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct. 24 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Angry Mob beats motorcyclist to death over passenger’s ‘missing’ manhood in Abuja
Next article
Court strikes out alleged rape case against man
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia Addressing Africa’s Food Security

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh It all began in March...

Ex-Buhari Aide Lauretta Onochie Says Peter Obi Failed As A Governor In Anambra

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate saga, former aide...

Release Nnamdi Kanu And Become A National Hero’ – Ohanaeze Begs Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has begged...

Gbadedo Rhodes-Vivour files 21 grounds of appeal challenging Tribunal verdict on Sanwo-Olu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia Addressing Africa’s Food Security

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh It all began in March...

Ex-Buhari Aide Lauretta Onochie Says Peter Obi Failed As A Governor In Anambra

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate saga, former aide...

Release Nnamdi Kanu And Become A National Hero’ – Ohanaeze Begs Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 12,2023. The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has begged...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights