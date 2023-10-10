“Ondo State Assembly Rejects Deputy Governor’s Request to Halt Impeachment Proceedings”

The Ondo State House of Assembly has rebuffed a letter from Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in which he urged the Chief Judge not to appoint a panel to investigate him as part of impeachment proceedings.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Assembly asserted on Monday that it was not involved in the All Progressives Congress (APC) reconciliation committee and could proceed with the impeachment process.

As previously reported by Naija247news, Aiyedatiwa, through his lawyer Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa (SAN), had written to the Chief Judge of the state, Olusegun Odusola, requesting him to disregard the Assembly’s directive to establish a seven-member panel to probe him.

However, in response to the letter, the Ondo State Assembly, represented by Barrister Femi Emodamori, clarified that the ex parte order had already expired, and the court had not renewed it. Emodamori also noted that the Assembly was not part of the APC reconciliation process and was awaiting the court’s ruling on Tuesday.

In a statement titled “Ondo Assembly Not Part Of APC Reconciliation,” Emodamori said that online reports regarding the court proceedings on October 9, 2023, were distorted and aimed at correcting the misrepresentations.

He explained that the plaintiff’s counsel had requested an indefinite adjournment of the case on two grounds: first, that the APC had established a Reconciliation Committee to address some issues, and second, that the Ondo State House of Assembly had submitted a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) against the Judge, signifying a lack of confidence in him.

Emodamori stated, “I submitted on behalf of my Client, just like all the other respected Counsel for the other Defendants in the case, that we had actually prevailed on our Client to withdraw the Petition, and the Petition had been withdrawn on Friday 6th October 2023; in which case, it cannot be used as an excuse to seek an indefinite adjournment.”

He added that the House of Assembly was not privy to the APC reconciliation and emphasized that the impeachment process was a legislative matter. Emodamori also noted that adjourning the case indefinitely with an ex parte order in place would invite constitutional anarchy.

The court agreed that the issue of jurisdiction must be decided first and refused the application for an indefinite adjournment, scheduling the case for October 16 to hear and determine applications challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Emodamori revealed that the deputy governor had only served his client (the State House of Assembly) with the Originating Summons today, despite the document having been filed as far back as September 21, 2024, and the ex parte order being issued on October 26, 2023.