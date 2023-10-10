“NOGASA Warns of Looming Petrol Scarcity Over Rising Cost of Operation”

“Nigerian Oil Marketers Sound Alarm Bells as Petrol Scarcity Looms Amidst Unsustainable Business Costs”

Marketers operating under the banner of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA) in Nigeria have sounded a warning about the impending scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. They attribute this looming crisis to the unsustainable operating expenses they face.

The group has observed depots sitting deserted, retail fuel stations closing their doors, and transporters idling their trucks. In an urgent plea for Federal Government intervention to rescue the petroleum market from a potential shutdown before December, NOGASA President, Mr. Benneth Korie, expressed concern that the country might run out of petrol unless these challenges are addressed promptly.

Korie outlined several factors contributing to this situation, including the high cost of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) diesel, an unfavorable exchange rate, deteriorating road networks, and the imposition of charges by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). He stressed that without immediate government intervention, there could be dire consequences, such as job losses, business closures, and disruptions in the distribution of petroleum products due to the exorbitant costs associated with importation and distribution.

Depot owners are also feeling the pinch, with many of them practically abandoned due to their inability to secure bank loans amidst high-interest rates, unstable foreign exchange rates, and the soaring cost of the dollar. Filling station owners are among the hardest hit, struggling to procure products for their retail outlets, leading to closures and financial strain for independent and major marketers alike.

NOGASA implores the government to act swiftly to prevent a catastrophic collapse of the industry, which could have devastating repercussions for the broader economy. The association firmly believes that the government’s success is intricately tied to the survival of the oil industry and its critical stakeholders.

Regarding the government’s removal of subsidies, NOGASA calls for the release of palliatives to marketers in the form of N600 per dollar for the next three months. This measure would help alleviate the impact of high importation costs and provide relief to both businesses and the cost of living.

At the same time, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) National Vice President, Mr. John Keke Ocha, highlighted the presence of low-quality petrol in the market. He attributed this issue to the importation of the product by various suppliers from different refineries. Ocha emphasized that the solution lies in domestic refining and adherence to the country’s specifications.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), retail outlets have been gradually suspending their services. Some have closed their doors, while others are resorting to selling petrol with only one pump. Surprisingly, despite the reduction in services, there has been no significant increase in demand for the product, indicating the severity of the challenges facing the industry.