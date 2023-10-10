“NNPC Ltd Insists Transparent Award of Pipeline Rehabilitation Contracts Amid Allegations”

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd) has clarified that the contracts for pipeline rehabilitation were awarded following a rigorous evaluation process and in line with industry standards. In response to reports in the media alleging underhand dealings in the contract award, NNPC Ltd issued a statement to set the record straight.

NNPC Ltd emphasized its commitment to transparency and adherence to industry norms in its contracting process. It stated that the contracts were awarded based on competitive tendering, guided by Bureau of Public Procurement Standards and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission expertise, with input from a Transaction Advisor. Additionally, NEITI and the Ministry of Justice were represented in the project development team and the evaluation exercise.

The consortium members for each contract lot spread across Nigeria were listed as follows:

– LOT 1: Oilserve Ltd, Chu Kong Steel Pipe Group Company Ltd, Saudi Crown Oilserve.

– LOT 2: MacReady Oil and Gas Services, COBRA Instalicios S.A, Control Y Montajes Industriales, International De Pipelines, Iron Products Industries Ltd, Batelitwin Global Services Ltd, Bauen Empresa Constructora SAU, Sanderton Energy Ltd, The Spanish National Association of Manufacturers.

– LOT 3: A A Rano, Zakhem Construction Nigeria, Bablinks Resources Ltd, VAE Controls S.R.O.

– LOT 4: MRS Oil and Gas, CPPE Nigeria Ltd.

NNPC Ltd clarified that these contracts are Build, Operate and Transfer agreements, where selected partners are responsible for financing the rehabilitation but do not gain control of the assets. The objective is to enhance the integrity and functionality of the pipelines to facilitate efficient transportation of crude oil and distribution of products across the country.

Importantly, NNPC Ltd stressed that the ownership of these national assets remains with NNPC Limited, ensuring their continued operation in the interest of the Nigerian population. Contrary to recent media reports, the contracts were awarded to enhance the nation’s pipeline infrastructure and were not transferable ownership arrangements.