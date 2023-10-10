Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

“Nigeria’s Q2 2023 Capital Importation Drops by 32.90% Year-on-Year

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the second quarter of 2023, Nigeria witnessed a substantial decline in its total capital importation, according to data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The figure stood at US$1.03 billion, a significant drop from the US$1.5 billion recorded in Q2 2022, marking a 32.9% year-on-year decrease. Quarter-on-quarter, there was a 9.04% reduction from US$1.13 billion in Q1 2023. Capital importation encompasses all foreign inflows a nation receives, and it is categorized into three main segments: foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI), and foreign other investments (FOI).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Notably, the predominant source of capital importation during this period was from other investments, contributing 81.28% (US$837.34 million) of the total capital imported in Q2 2023. Following closely were portfolio investments at 10.37% (US$106.85 million) and foreign direct investment at 8.35% (US$86.03 million).

The production/manufacturing sector was the primary recipient of capital, attracting US$605.04 million, equivalent to 58.73% of the total capital imported in Q2 2023. This was trailed by capital imported into the banking sector, valued at US$194.58 million (18.89%), and inflow into shares at US$68.63 million (6.66%). The majority of foreign capital in Q2 2023 originated from the United States, contributing US$271.92 million, or 26.4%. This was pursued by inflows from Singapore and South Africa, accounting for US$177.4 million (17.2%) and US$136.95 million (13.3%) respectively.

In the same quarter, 32 states in Nigeria did not receive any foreign investments, while Lagos state led the way, attracting the highest foreign investments of US$778.06 million, constituting 75.52% of the total capital investment in the country. Abuja (FCT) followed with US$194.28 million (18.86%).

Foreign investment inflow into Nigeria has experienced a marked decline in recent years. Factors such as exchange rate instability, forex scarcity, security concerns, and structural challenges have continued to impede the flow of foreign investments into the country. Despite expectations that recent monetary and fiscal reforms under the Tinubu administration, which are seen as market-friendly, would reignite foreign investor interest, the reported figures indicate a persistent decline in foreign investments. It is likely that foreign investors will remain cautious until they are assured of substantial structural reforms that can sustain the proposed policies.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
U.S. Officially Labels July Events in Niger as a Military Coup
Next article
“Putin Engages in Security and Trade Talks with Malian Leader in Third Phone Call within Two Months
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Geoeconomic Fragmentation Threatens Food Security and Clean Energy Transition

News Wire -
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 fragmented major commodity...

Resilient Global Economy Still Limping Along, With Growing Divergences

News Wire -
The global economy continues to recover from the pandemic,...

Higher-for-Longer Interest Rate Environment is Squeezing More Borrowers

Godwin Okafor -
October 10, 2023 The world’s central banks have unleashed the...

“IMF Slash Growth Projections for Sub-Saharan Africa

News Wire -
MARRAKECH, Morocco - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Geoeconomic Fragmentation Threatens Food Security and Clean Energy Transition

Economic growth 0
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 fragmented major commodity...

Resilient Global Economy Still Limping Along, With Growing Divergences

Economic growth 0
The global economy continues to recover from the pandemic,...

Higher-for-Longer Interest Rate Environment is Squeezing More Borrowers

News Analysis 0
October 10, 2023 The world’s central banks have unleashed the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights