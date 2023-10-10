“Nigeria’s Q2 2023 Capital Importation Drops by 32.90% Year-on-Year

In the second quarter of 2023, Nigeria witnessed a substantial decline in its total capital importation, according to data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The figure stood at US$1.03 billion, a significant drop from the US$1.5 billion recorded in Q2 2022, marking a 32.9% year-on-year decrease. Quarter-on-quarter, there was a 9.04% reduction from US$1.13 billion in Q1 2023. Capital importation encompasses all foreign inflows a nation receives, and it is categorized into three main segments: foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI), and foreign other investments (FOI).

Notably, the predominant source of capital importation during this period was from other investments, contributing 81.28% (US$837.34 million) of the total capital imported in Q2 2023. Following closely were portfolio investments at 10.37% (US$106.85 million) and foreign direct investment at 8.35% (US$86.03 million).

The production/manufacturing sector was the primary recipient of capital, attracting US$605.04 million, equivalent to 58.73% of the total capital imported in Q2 2023. This was trailed by capital imported into the banking sector, valued at US$194.58 million (18.89%), and inflow into shares at US$68.63 million (6.66%). The majority of foreign capital in Q2 2023 originated from the United States, contributing US$271.92 million, or 26.4%. This was pursued by inflows from Singapore and South Africa, accounting for US$177.4 million (17.2%) and US$136.95 million (13.3%) respectively.

In the same quarter, 32 states in Nigeria did not receive any foreign investments, while Lagos state led the way, attracting the highest foreign investments of US$778.06 million, constituting 75.52% of the total capital investment in the country. Abuja (FCT) followed with US$194.28 million (18.86%).

Foreign investment inflow into Nigeria has experienced a marked decline in recent years. Factors such as exchange rate instability, forex scarcity, security concerns, and structural challenges have continued to impede the flow of foreign investments into the country. Despite expectations that recent monetary and fiscal reforms under the Tinubu administration, which are seen as market-friendly, would reignite foreign investor interest, the reported figures indicate a persistent decline in foreign investments. It is likely that foreign investors will remain cautious until they are assured of substantial structural reforms that can sustain the proposed policies.”