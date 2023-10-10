Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Nigerian Breweries Plc announces resignation of Director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 10, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler has resigned from her position on the Board of Directors (“the Board”) as a Non-Executive Director as of the 6th of October 2023. The resignation follows her leaving the Heineken Group.

This announcement was contained in the corporate disclosure released by the company secretary, Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS on the 9th October, 2023.

Before joining the HEINEKEN Group in March 2022, Mrs. Yedikardesler was the Regional Finance Director, Mars Wrigley Middle East Africa(MEA), Mars Incorporated, Dubai UAE, where she spent 17 years and held increasingly senior roles.

Incorporated in 1946, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest Brewing firm withnine breweries, two malting plants, and 26 Sales depots from which its world-class quality products are distributed to all parts of the country.With a market capitalization of N448 billion, it is one of the largest companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
eNaira: No cause for alarm, says CBN
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

eNaira: No cause for alarm, says CBN

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

AIICO Insurance Plc begins full implementation of IFRS 17

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. AIICO Insurance Plc says it has...

Local Manufacturers, Clearing Agents, Importers Decry Soaring FX Rates

Gbenga Samson -
**By Naija247news** Importers, clearing agents, and manufacturers in Nigeria are...

Air Peace Provides Clarity on International Operations

News Wire -
Air Peace has moved to clarify its international flight...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

eNaira: No cause for alarm, says CBN

Economy 0
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

AIICO Insurance Plc begins full implementation of IFRS 17

Insurance 0
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. AIICO Insurance Plc says it has...

Local Manufacturers, Clearing Agents, Importers Decry Soaring FX Rates

Analysis 0
**By Naija247news** Importers, clearing agents, and manufacturers in Nigeria are...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights