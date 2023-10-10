Nigerian Breweries Plc announces resignation of Director

October 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that Mrs. Yeliz Yedikardesler has resigned from her position on the Board of Directors (“the Board”) as a Non-Executive Director as of the 6th of October 2023. The resignation follows her leaving the Heineken Group.

This announcement was contained in the corporate disclosure released by the company secretary, Uaboi G. AGBEBAKU, FCIS on the 9th October, 2023.

Before joining the HEINEKEN Group in March 2022, Mrs. Yedikardesler was the Regional Finance Director, Mars Wrigley Middle East Africa(MEA), Mars Incorporated, Dubai UAE, where she spent 17 years and held increasingly senior roles.

Incorporated in 1946, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest Brewing firm withnine breweries, two malting plants, and 26 Sales depots from which its world-class quality products are distributed to all parts of the country.With a market capitalization of N448 billion, it is one of the largest companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.(www.naija247news.com).