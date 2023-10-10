Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira depreciates against Dollar by 4.3% at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira weakens further against Dollar across the parallel market and the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segments of the foreign exchange (forex) market on Monday.

In the official market, the domestic currency depreciated against the greenback by 4.3 per cent or N31.69 to trade at N773.54/$1, in contrast to last Friday’s closing price of N741.85/$1.

The Nigerian currency came under pressure yesterday amid a significant rise in FX demand, with the market turnover increasing by 74.40 per cent or N41.2 million to $96.58 million from $55.38 million, according to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Nigerian Naira also crashed against the US Dollar in the black market on the first trading day of the week by N4 to quote at N1,008/$1 compared with the preceding session’s rate of N1,004/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

