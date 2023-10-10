Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Man in court for stealing clothe worth N32,500

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Ikeja, Oct. 10, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A 40-year-old man, Lawal Abdulahi, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a clothe valued at N32,500 from a shopping mall.

Abdulahi, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, said that the defendant had, on Oct. 1 at about 1:00 p.m., stolen the clothe at Addas Mall, Agidingbi, Lagos.

Ikhayere told the court that the defendant, in company with another person, stole the Geracia clothe valued at N32,500.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Owolabi said that the surety must provide an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos Government.

He adjourned the matter till Nov. 6 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Court strikes out alleged rape case against man
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Court strikes out alleged rape case against man

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, Oct.10, 2023 A Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court...

Police arraign petrol station manager over alleged N12.9m theft

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 10,2023. Badagry (Lagos State), Oct. 10, 2023 The police in...

Angry Mob beats motorcyclist to death over passenger’s ‘missing’ manhood in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A commercial cyclist, identified only as...

Singer Davido & Wife,Reportedly Welcome Set of Twins

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi chukwu. It’s a double blessing for Afrobeat...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Court strikes out alleged rape case against man

Law and Order 0
Abuja, Oct.10, 2023 A Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court...

Police arraign petrol station manager over alleged N12.9m theft

Law and Order 0
Oct 10,2023. Badagry (Lagos State), Oct. 10, 2023 The police in...

Angry Mob beats motorcyclist to death over passenger’s ‘missing’ manhood in Abuja

Nigeria Metro News 0
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A commercial cyclist, identified only as...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights