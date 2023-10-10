Man in court for stealing clothe worth N32,500

Ikeja, Oct. 10, 2023.

A 40-year-old man, Lawal Abdulahi, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a clothe valued at N32,500 from a shopping mall.

Abdulahi, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, said that the defendant had, on Oct. 1 at about 1:00 p.m., stolen the clothe at Addas Mall, Agidingbi, Lagos.

Ikhayere told the court that the defendant, in company with another person, stole the Geracia clothe valued at N32,500.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Owolabi said that the surety must provide an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos Government.

He adjourned the matter till Nov. 6 for mention. (www.naija247news.com)