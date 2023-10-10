Local Manufacturers, Clearing Agents, Importers Decry Soaring FX Rates

**By Naija247news**

Importers, clearing agents, and manufacturers in Nigeria are voicing their concerns over the steep foreign exchange (forex) rates in the country.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unified exchange rate windows in June of this year in an effort to stabilize the Naira against foreign currencies, particularly the United States Dollar. However, stakeholders argue that the policy has not yielded the desired results due to ongoing forex scarcity.

During separate interviews conducted by The Nation over the weekend, these stakeholders urged Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the CBN, to address this pressing issue.

Muhammed Oluwaseyi, a maritime lawyer and analyst, appealed to the CBN to stabilize the Naira and provide concessional Forex allocations to importers and manufacturers for the importation of essential inputs that are not available locally.

The crisis of forex is also affecting businesses in the maritime industry, according to other stakeholders, who are also calling for government intervention.

Muhammed highlighted that the manufacturing sector has been severely impacted by the shortage of foreign exchange needed for importing raw materials and machinery that are not locally available.

To ensure the survival of the manufacturing sector, the lawyer requested that the Federal Government grant concessional Forex allocations in sufficient volume through the official Forex market for manufacturers to import the necessary inputs that are currently unavailable in the country.

Importers, mainly using the seaport as a major entry point for imported goods where transactions are primarily conducted in dollars, expressed their dissatisfaction.

Findings at the Tin Can Island Customs Command indicate a continued decline in cargo throughput, with the number of vehicles processed dropping significantly from 32,000 in 2018 to only 4,000 units in 2023.

A clearing agent, Mr. Adesegun Ogunsanu, attributed this decline to the calculation of import duty, which is based on the official rate of the dollar. He explained that forex volatility has been negatively affecting importers and businesses at the port in recent months.

Stakeholders pointed out that since major charges are determined based on the dollar rate, the cost of conducting business at Nigerian ports will continue to rise if the Naira continues to weaken against the dollar.

They stressed that it is essential for the new leadership of the CBN to restore confidence in Nigeria’s forex market promptly. Otherwise, Nigerian ports will remain among the costliest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Bamidele Agbabiaka, a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Ogun State, emphasized that the forex crisis, with the Naira’s depreciation against convertible currencies like the US Dollar, is strangling and diminishing the size of the manufacturing sector.

The rising cost of production due to the depreciation in the Naira’s value is making vehicle importation and the importation of manufacturing raw materials and machinery more expensive. This, in turn, reduces importers’ and manufacturers’ working capital and leads to higher manufacturing commodity prices, making the sector less competitive in the subregion.

Agbabiaka called for a review of the available forex policies and guidelines by the current CBN Governor to support manufacturing, especially during the upcoming months when increased goods are expected to be shipped into the country through the ports. The allocation of forex to critical manufacturing should be examined to ensure an enabling Forex management for those in critical need.

Members of the national Association of small business owners in Nigeria (ASBON) have raised questions about why the floating of the Naira has not effectively curbed speculative activities in the foreign exchange market.

Concerns over the volatile forex market and its impact on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), micro, and nano businesses were expressed by Gbenga Aribisala, a member of the group. He highlighted the rising cost of production, driven by a reliance on imported inputs like equipment and raw materials, as a significant factor contributing to the challenges faced by these businesses.

Aribisala urged the CBN Governor to act swiftly and address the harsh business environment affecting businesses and owners across the country. Other members of the group attributed the collapse of SMEs to a challenging business environment characterized by high operational costs, overhead costs, excessive taxation, limited access to funding, forex market fluctuations, and the government’s inability to combat inflation.