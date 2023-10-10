Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Leave Us Out Of Your Court Fight With Tinubu – Kwankwaso’s NNPP Tells Atiku

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has told former Vice President Atiku Abubakar not to drag Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso into his quest to challenge the election of President Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

The party stressed that it remains neutral in the ongoing dispute between Atiku and the President regarding the latter’s academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU).

The CSU released Tinubu’s academic records to the former Vice President last Monday, following a ruling by a United States court compelling the school to do so.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) torchbearer in the 2023 presidential election, had in a press conference on Thursday called on his NNPP and Labour Party counterparts, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, respectively, to join his quest to extract justice against the President over the certificate forgery allegation.

But the Deputy National Chairman of the NNP, Nwaeze Onu, said his party was not in court against the Tinubu and would not want to be seen as an interloper in a case that it’s not involved in.

Speaking at a press conference, Onu said, “If you remember we are not in court, and if you jump into what you are not, you become an interloper. We do not want to get engaged in what we are not part of. We love the country more than we love ourselves.

“We need fairness, we need equity and we allow the court to do its constitutional responsibility. We address the issues that are within the level of our party.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
There Are Cabals In Tinubu’s Administration – Ex-Minister Solomon Dalung
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

There Are Cabals In Tinubu’s Administration – Ex-Minister Solomon Dalung

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 10,2023. Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Youths and...

Lagos Govt Returns 310 Nigerian Pilgrims From Israel

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 10,2023. A total of 310 Nigerians who went on...

”There are many daughters of Jezebel in Nollywood– Charles Inojie

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has raised...

Chevron Ceases Natural Gas Exports via EMG Pipeline from Israel to Egypt

News Wire -
JERUSALEM, October 10 (Reuters) - Chevron (CVX.N) has suspended...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

There Are Cabals In Tinubu’s Administration – Ex-Minister Solomon Dalung

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 10,2023. Solomon Dalung, a former Minister of Youths and...

Lagos Govt Returns 310 Nigerian Pilgrims From Israel

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 10,2023. A total of 310 Nigerians who went on...

”There are many daughters of Jezebel in Nollywood– Charles Inojie

Entertainment 0
October 10, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie has raised...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights