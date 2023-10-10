Lagos state gov raid street sellers, seize their items

Oct 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, aka Kick Against Indiscipline, have again raided and confiscated wares and perishable goods of street traders on Magodo road. They carried out the raid on Monday, October 8.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokubo Wahab, disclosed this on his X handle.

“Today, operatives from the Special Squad of #LAGESCOfficial on my directives, again, raided and confiscated wares and perishable goods of recalcitrant street traders who have returned to Shangigha road, Magodo to continue their illegal street trading activities. It should be noted that the state government’s total intolerance to street trading, hawking and displaying of wares on walkways will not be relaxed and would be enforced at all times, and violators will be duly punished.”

KAI officials had in September cleared the CMD/Magodo road of illegal market and loaded the seized goods into their trucks. (www.naija247news.com)