CrimeWatch

Lagos police declare man wanted for killing his girlfriend

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo, aka Killaboi, wanted over the murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement released on Tuesday, said Killaboi, 26, is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend on July 13, 2023 in his Oral Estate, Ajah home.

He said he was declared wanted following “the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in.”

The PPRO described the suspect as “approximately 5’9 ft tall and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently.”

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” the statement added.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

