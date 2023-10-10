Menu
Politics & Govt News

Lagos Govt Returns 310 Nigerian Pilgrims From Israel

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 10,2023.

A total of 310 Nigerians who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel have been successfully airlifted by the Lagos State Government following the ongoing crisis.

Governor Sanwo-Olu confirmed the development via his verified X handle on Tuesday.

The Christian pilgrims were returned amidst the ongoing crisis between Israel and Palestine.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Gaza in retaliatory strikes by the Israeli air force following an offensive attack by Palestine militia group, Hamas.

”I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten (310) citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

”I want to thank you all for your concern, and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done.

”We pray for peace in Israel, and indeed the world at large,” Sanwo Olu announced on the microblogging platform on Tuesday.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

