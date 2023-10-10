IMF Warns of Vulnerable Banks in the Face of Economic Downturn

On October 10, 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a cautionary message regarding the global banking sector. Their semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report revealed that approximately 5% of banks worldwide could face significant stress if central bank interest rates persist at elevated levels, despite recent sectoral improvements. Moreover, another 30% of banks, including some of the world’s largest financial institutions, would be at risk should the global economy plunge into a phase of low growth and high inflation, commonly referred to as “stagflation.”

The IMF’s warning was grounded in a robust global stress test encompassing approximately 900 banks across 29 countries. This approach was adopted in response to the collapses of California-based Silicon Valley Bank, Switzerland’s Credit Suisse Group, and two other U.S. lenders earlier in the year.

Tobias Adrian, the director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department, underscored the presence of a “weak tail” of banks in multiple nations, underlining their vulnerability. The IMF’s stress test evaluated two scenarios: one involving extended higher interest rates and the other reflecting a potential withdrawal of consumer deposits, coupled with the onset of “stagflation.”

Under the baseline scenario, approximately 5% of banks exhibit relative weakness in their capital positions. In a severe stress scenario, this figure surges to 30% or even higher, signifying a significant proportion of banks that could find themselves in trouble.

The IMF refrained from specifying which banks might be affected in these circumstances, but emphasized that both small and large banks could be impacted. Adrian acknowledged the systemic risk even posed by smaller bank failures, as evident in past U.S. banking crises.

The IMF’s recommendations include a call for governments to intensify their oversight of banks, urging examiners to adopt a more proactive stance and emphasizing the need for timely and conclusive corrective actions. The report also stressed the “urgent need” to enhance bank resilience by increasing capital levels.

This report coincided with global financial leaders’ convening in Marrakech, Morocco, for the annual IMF and World Bank meetings.

Regarding the inflation battle, the IMF noted that recent disturbances in government bond markets have been managed effectively, with orderly market reactions despite quick increases in bond yields. Notably, the divergence in bond yields between German government bonds and those of southern European countries, as witnessed during the sovereign debt crisis a decade ago, remains under control.

The IMF also highlighted the consequences of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023, which led to significant losses on the government bond portfolios of regional U.S. banks. This, in turn, unsettled depositors and resulted in a series of failures earlier in the year. The IMF recommended that central banks continue