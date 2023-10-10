“IMF Slash Growth Projections for Sub-Saharan Africa

MARRAKECH, Morocco – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a second consecutive year of economic contraction for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, followed by an anticipated rebound in 2024, as it revises its forecasts for economic growth.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook report, growth in the region is projected to decline to 3.3% this year from the 4% recorded last year, with expectations of a recovery to 4% in 2024. These figures are slightly lower than the IMF’s predictions from July when it anticipated Sub-Saharan Africa to grow by 3.5% in 2023 and 4.1% in the following year. Notably, non-commodity exporting nations are anticipated to achieve faster growth at 5.6% this year, more than double the rate of resource-dependent countries.

The economic impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coupled with the residual effects of COVID-19, had already significantly strained the global economy, resulting in a surge in food, fuel, and fertilizer prices in Africa last year. Weakening currencies, higher debt servicing costs, and limited access to capital markets have further exacerbated debt challenges in the region.

Abebe Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, explained the situation as “economies on two tracks” and expressed hope that addressing imbalances, particularly in countries like Nigeria, would lead to accelerated growth.

The IMF has notably revised its growth forecasts for specific countries in the region. Angola, an oil-producing nation, saw its 2023 growth projection reduced from the April estimate of 3.5% to 1.3%, while Nigeria’s forecast was trimmed from 3.2% to 2.9%. South Africa, grappling with significant power shortages, is anticipated to experience a mere 0.9% growth this year.

Selassie expressed his expectations for South Africa to rebound more vigorously to compensate for losses incurred during the pandemic. He also noted that the current growth rates are insufficient to address the country’s employment challenges.

Despite challenges, the IMF predicted a 5% growth for Kenya in 2023, up from 4.8% in 2022, even as the government copes with budget reductions amid soaring debt expenses. Tanzania and Senegal are also expected to achieve higher growth rates this year.

In terms of inflation, annual rates across the region, which have witnessed violent protests regarding the cost of living in countries such as Ghana and Kenya, are anticipated to reach 16.2% by the end of this year. This level is expected to remain consistent with the previous year before declining to 10.5% by the end of the following year. Additionally, the region’s debt levels appear to be stabilizing at approximately 60%, with expectations for a gradual reduction beginning next year.”