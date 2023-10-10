“German Woman Narrates £130,000 Love Scam Loss to Nigerian Scammer Impersonating an American Builder”

A German woman, Ms Petra Goschenhofer, testified before the Federal High Court in Abuja about how she fell victim to a love scam and lost £130,000 to a Nigerian scammer who posed as an American international builder named Jeffrey Guiseppe.

The trial of Wilson Daphey, also known as Jeffrey Guiseppe, continued last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Daphey is facing charges related to obtaining money under false pretenses and money laundering.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Daphey, with the assistance of his accomplices, manipulated and obtained £130,000 from Ms Petra Goschenhofer, a German citizen. His accomplices include Evans Nnamdi Aguh, Christopher Chinedu Ajufo, Ifeanyi Enuma, and Ojinanaka Kingsley Chukwuma, who are currently at large.

Goschenhofer shared her experience in court, revealing that her interaction with the alleged scammer began in 2008 when she received a message on Instagram from a person claiming to be Jeffrey Guiseppe. Guiseppe presented himself as a bitcoin trader and offered a business partnership, which she initially declined.

Over time, their conversations shifted from business matters to personal topics, including their families. Guiseppe claimed to be an American-based building engineer with roots in Rome, Italy. He also claimed to have studied building engineering in the United States and to have worked on projects worldwide, including Dubai. Additionally, he portrayed himself as a single father with two children.

As their relationship developed, Guiseppe professed his love for Goschenhofer. Despite her initial reluctance due to her marital status, she eventually fell in love with him. However, Guiseppe began requesting money, citing issues with clearing his building equipment in Dubai. He promised to repay the borrowed funds and provided fake passports and work permits bearing an American identity.

Their financial agreement led Goschenhofer to make multiple payments through Western Union, totaling £13,000. Guiseppe further claimed to be ill and in a coma, requiring surgery, which she financed. Growing suspicious and frustrated by Guiseppe’s failure to repay her, Goschenhofer eventually reported the matter to the police.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Guiseppe’s identity was fake, and his phone number was