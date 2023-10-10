“France Begins Troops Withdrawal from Niger

French military convoys have initiated their departure from bases in southwest Niger, marking the commencement of a withdrawal that was mandated by Niger’s junta. This move further diminishes France’s influence in the conflict-ridden Sahel region of West Africa.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In Niamey, the capital of Niger, pickup trucks and armored personnel carriers, carrying French troops, traversed the dusty outskirts on Tuesday, as reported by a Reuters correspondent. The junta had announced late on Monday that the withdrawal would begin the following day.

The military government, through a statement broadcast on state television, called for the cooperation of citizens in facilitating the troop movements. This withdrawal will involve approximately 1,500 French soldiers departing Niger via a road leading to Chad, a journey spanning hundreds of kilometers, often through insecure areas.

On Monday, a few dozen French servicemen were reported to have flown out of Niger on a military plane, according to an airport worker and two other sources familiar with the flight.

The French foreign ministry has not provided an immediate response to requests for comment.

As outlined in a joint France-Niger withdrawal plan obtained by Reuters, Niger’s military is set to provide security support for the French convoys departing by land.

After weeks of pressure from the military officers who seized power in July, France agreed last month to withdraw its troops stationed in Niger. This decision signifies a definitive rupture in military relations with its former colony and coincides with a surge of anti-French sentiment in the region.

French forces have also been ousted from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso since these countries experienced military takeovers, creating a significant gap in international efforts to counter the decade-old Islamist insurgency in the Sahel. This situation has heightened Western concerns regarding Russia’s expanding influence in Africa.”