Digital Economy

Foreign Investments in Nigeria’s Telecoms Sector Witness Sharp Drop in Q2 2023

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

As of October 10, 2023, findings from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics’ capital importation report have brought to light a substantial decrease in foreign investments in the telecoms sector. In the second quarter of 2023, the telecom industry attracted investments amounting to $25.81 million, marking a striking 83.19% year-on-year reduction compared to the $153.50 million it garnered in Q2 2022.

In a quarter-to-quarter comparison, the sector managed to show a modest increase of 17% in foreign capital inflow during Q2 2023 when contrasted with the $22.05 million recorded in the previous quarter, Q1 2023. Additionally, the NBS data highlighted that the telecoms sector accounted for 2.51% of the total capital inflow into the nation’s economy during Q2.

However, it’s important to note that this decline in foreign investments is part of a broader trend. Nigeria’s total capital importation in Q2 2023 dwindled to $1.03 billion, a noticeable drop from the $1.5 billion recorded in Q2 2022, signifying a 32.9% year-on-year reduction. Furthermore, when compared to the first quarter of 2023, capital importation exhibited a 9.04% decrease from $1.13 billion.

This slump in the telecoms sector is emblematic of the economic challenges currently affecting Nigeria. Industry indicators show that in Q2 2023, the sector’s growth rate dipped to 9.74%, down from the 11.71% recorded in the previous quarter, Q1 2023, while it contributed 16.06% to the overall Real GDP.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 1,000 inhabitants, decreased to 115.63% in August 2023 from 115.70% in July 2023. Additionally, broadband penetration dropped to 45.57% from 47.01%, and mobile subscriptions also saw a decline, falling from 220.86 million to 220.72 million.

Multiple factors contribute to the challenges faced by players in the sector. One critical issue is the burden of multiple taxation, which is a significant deterrent to investments. Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), revealed that telecom operators are currently grappling with a total of 39 taxes and levies, as governments at various levels in the country continue to introduce new charges. Exchange rate instability, forex scarcity, and high inflation levels further compound the hurdles discouraging investments in the sector.

Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser]

