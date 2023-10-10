Menu
Business News

Dangote Cement denies running sales Promo

By: Naija247news

Date:

…Moves to track, and prosecute peddlers of falsehood

Management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports, in some online platforms that it has embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices.
In response to the misleading report, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina described the reports as mischievous, malicious, and false. He added that the Management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down, name, and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information.
He urged Dangote’s Cement customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high-quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds.

Analysts bullish on Nigeria’s bilateral, multilateral business ties attract Foreign Investment
UNICEF donates 3.1m Diphtheria Vaccines to Jigawa
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

