Law and Order

Court strikes out alleged rape case against man

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Oct.10, 2023

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, struck out a rape case filed against Mr Isah Mohammed by the commissioner of police.

Justice Asmau Akanbi-Yusuf struck out the case following the prosecution counsel, Olanrewaju Osho’s application for the matter to be discharged.

Osho had urged the court to strike out the matter, saying that the defendant was one of the prisoners that escaped from prison custody during the Kuje prison break and was still on the run.

“In order not to congest the cause list, we pray for the matter to be struck out pending when the defendant is rearrested,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police had filed a two-count charge against the defendant bordering on rape which he pleaded not guilty to.

The prosecution counsel alleged that the defendant sexually abused and exploited a 14-year-old girl by having sexual intercourse with her on April 12 and 13, 2020 in Lugbe, Abuja.

Osho said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 31 and 32(1) of the Child Right Act, 2003 and punishable under the same act. (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

