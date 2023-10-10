“Civic Group Urges Gov. Akeredolu to Address Ondo State or Resign Amid Governance Concerns”

The Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), a socio-political group in Ondo State, has called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to address the state’s issues or step down from his position if he is no longer physically fit to govern.

During a press conference held in Ondo State on Monday, the group expressed deep concerns about the absence of effective governance at the executive level and called on the State House of Assembly to promote unity instead of being manipulated as a tool for destabilization and distraction, especially in light of the purported impeachment plan against the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a conference statement released by its Chairman, Ayodeji Ologun, ORF emphasized that what the state urgently needed during these critical times were healing, mutual trust, and collective efforts to ensure good governance.

According to the group, Ondo State has suffered a noticeable decline in governance and leadership recently, which contrasts with its history as a shining example of good governance and social welfare for its citizens. It condemned the absence of leadership and representation by the state’s hierarchy and called for elected individuals to fulfill their democratic duties as mandated by the law.

The group pointed out that Governor Akeredolu had been absent from the state and his duties for an extended period, and his purported return introduced a situation where state matters were conducted from his private residence. Despite this, the Governor has not appeared at public events or carried out any state functions, including addressing the people of the state.

ORF expressed concerns about the secrecy surrounding the Governor’s return and whereabouts, which has led to doubts about his health and fitness to govern. The group emphasized that only physically fit individuals, as stipulated by Nigeria’s constitution, can carry out the duties of a governor.

In response to these concerns, ORF demanded that Governor Akeredolu address the people of the state within a few days to clarify the controversy surrounding his health and his ability to lead. If the Governor fails to do so, the group called for his resignation. Alternatively, ORF urged the State House of Assembly to promptly establish a medical board consisting of qualified and impartial professionals to assess the Governor’s health status. The findings of this assessment should be made public, and if the Governor is found incapable of performing his duties, appropriate legal measures should be taken.

