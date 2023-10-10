Chevron Ceases Natural Gas Exports via EMG Pipeline from Israel to Egypt

JERUSALEM, October 10 (Reuters) – Chevron (CVX.N) has suspended the export of natural gas through a significant subsea pipeline connecting Israel and Egypt. Instead, the company is now delivering gas through an alternative pipeline that passes through Jordan, according to industry insiders and government sources.

This decision to halt exports through the East Mediterranean Gas (EMG) pipeline comes amid escalating conflict between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. The EMG pipeline stretches from the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, located approximately 10 kilometers north of Gaza, to El-Arish in Egypt, where it links to an onshore pipeline.

This 90-kilometer pipeline serves as the primary connection between Chevron’s Leviathan offshore gas field and Egypt. Security concerns arising from the ongoing military conflict prompted Chevron’s decision to divert the gas, as stated by two industry sources.

Israel’s energy ministry verified Chevron’s request to export gas through an alternative pipeline, which connects Leviathan to Jordan and Egypt, known as the Arab Gas Pipeline.

On Monday, Israel suspended production at the Tamar gas field off its southern coast, following three days of violence triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip against Israel.

Chevron has not yet provided an official response to this development.

Additionally, energy industry sources noted that the volume of gas exported from Israel’s enormous Leviathan field to Egypt has slightly decreased as priorities shift toward supplying the domestic market. Nevertheless, the gas exports to Egypt remain close to the previously established quota.

Leviathan has been consistently delivering higher gas volumes to Egypt than what was initially agreed upon in sales agreements for several weeks, according to the sources. One source emphasized, “Every molecule we export is first assessed to ensure it is not required in the Israeli market.”