Angry Mob beats motorcyclist to death over passenger’s ‘missing’ manhood in Abuja

October 10, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A commercial cyclist, identified only as Yahuza, has been lynched by a mob over the alleged ‘missing’ manhood of his passenger at Nyanya in Abuja.

A witness, Ibrahim Musa, who confirmed the incident to the Daily Trust on Tuesday, said that the cyclist picked up a passenger from Old Karu heading to Nyanya in the area last Thursday, around 5:12pm.

He said the passenger shortly after he alighted from the bike raised an alarm that his manhood had disappeared, which attracted the attention of some people.

He said a mob immediately descended on the cyclist with sticks and other harmful objects, adding that some passersby later rescued him and took him to a nearby hospital.

According to the witness, the passenger was also taken to a hospital in Nyanya to confirm his claim of losing his manhood.

“Unfortunately, the cyclist later died at the hospital he was taken to before security men arrived at the scene,” he said.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Adeh Josephine, who confirmed the latest incident, said all the cases of missing male organs were false alarms, and that many people had been charged in court on such allegations.

“The CP has been urging residents to promptly report such cases to the police station as it is criminal to engage in jungle justice; those found culpable will face strict legal consequences,” the PPRO added. (www.naija247news.com).