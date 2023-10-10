Menu
Analysts bullish on Nigeria’s bilateral, multilateral business ties attract Foreign Investment

By: Naija247news

Date:

The latest capital importation report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) paints a concerning picture of foreign investment in Nigeria. Year-on-year, there has been a significant decline of 32.90%, with total capital importation falling to $1.03 billion, down from $1.53 billion in the same period last year. This figure also falls short by 9.04% compared to the previous quarter, which recorded $1.13 billion in investments. This decline, the lowest since Q1 of 2016, points to systemic issues and a lack of coherent policies hindering investment inflow.

Capital importation includes various financial inflows like credit, deposits, and physical capital, serving as a vital source for long-term economic growth. It also reflects how foreign investors perceive the nation’s economic landscape.

Over time, Nigeria has grappled with macroeconomic challenges such as a weakening local currency, rising unemployment, inflation, and inadequate infrastructure. These persistent issues have discouraged foreign investors and multinational corporations from making substantial investments across sectors.

However, a closer look at the report reveals that the category of “Other Investment,” including loans and trade credits, accounted for the majority at 81.28% ($837.34 million). This surge was largely influenced by a significant quarter-on-quarter increase in other claims and total loans. In contrast, trade credits and currency deposits saw minimal investment.

Portfolio Investment, which includes equity investments and debt securities, made up 10.37% ($106.85 million) but faced challenges due to a downturn in the money market and bonds investments. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accounted for 8.35% ($86.03 million) and saw a quarter-on-quarter improvement but remained insufficient for positive year-on-year growth.

Within sectors, Manufacturing/Production attracted the most investment at $605.4 million, followed by Agriculture, Trading, and Telecoms. Notably, non-financial activities represented a substantial portion of overall inflows, indicating the impact on financial flows amid ongoing economic challenges.

Geographically, Ogun State and Akwa-Ibom saw increased capital inflows, while Abuja experienced a decline, and Lagos saw modest growth. These two regions accounted for a significant portion of the country’s total inflow.

The challenges persist, both externally and internally, affecting capital flows. High inflation, a depreciating currency, and rising unemployment deter foreign investors.

Cowry Research suggests that improving bilateral and multilateral business relationships and implementing market reforms could inspire confidence in the short term. An emergency loan-for-crude deal with Afrexim Bank may also provide relief to FX liquidity challenges if external factors align favorably.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

