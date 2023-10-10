Air Peace Provides Clarity on International Operations

Air Peace has moved to clarify its international flight operations by confirming its membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and its readiness to serve international routes with the necessary equipment and personnel.

This clarification comes in response to recent comments from a stakeholder in the aviation sector suggesting that Nigerian carriers may struggle on international routes because they are not part of IATA’s clearing house.

Stanley Olisa, the airline’s spokesperson, dismissed this assertion, labeling it as ignorance. He emphasized that Air Peace is indeed a member of IATA’s clearing house and has the potential to succeed on international routes. Olisa further highlighted the airline’s strategic foreign alliances that support its international operations.

The stakeholder had indirectly praised another airline for its professionalism and willingness to operate regional services. Olisa countered by stating that pitting Nigerian airlines against each other is an outdated strategy that no longer works, especially considering that Air Peace has been successfully operating regional and international flights for over six years.

Olisa acknowledged that the point-to-point model has its limitations but pointed out that Nigerian airports lack transit facilities for international travelers. He cited Air Peace’s connecting flights, such as Lagos-Banjul-Dakar and Lagos-Accra-Monrovia, as examples. He also mentioned efforts by Nigerian airlines to advocate for the recognition of transit passengers by the Nigerian Immigration Service, allowing them to connect flights without obtaining a Nigerian visa.

In response to flight disruptions, Olisa stressed that airlines are not responsible for delays or cancellations. He mentioned factors beyond an airline’s control, including weather conditions, VIP movements, and bird strikes, as contributing to flight disruptions.

Olisa urged the aviation expert to provide fair and constructive insights into industry issues rather than making unsubstantiated claims about Air Peace or other Nigerian airlines. He emphasized the need for a collaborative effort to improve Nigeria’s aviation sector.