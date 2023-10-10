Actress Uche Ogbodo and husband welcome baby boy

October 10, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood Actress and Producer Uche Obodo has welcomed her third child

The Nigerian Actress took to Instagram to announce the good news and her husband Bobby Maris replied, expressing his joy.

She wrote:

”My Son IfeanyiChukwu Xavier Ugwoegbu Is Here !

”My Son Clothed in Rainbows 🌈, He is My Everything ❤️.

”Thank you my King Of Kings , You are Full of Wonders , your name Alone is Power!

”For what you have Done! We have no Questions , no Regrets, Only thanksgiving to you the Giver of Life 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 ”.

Still #mamaejima.”. (www.naija247news.com).