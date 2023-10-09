Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Women Affairs Minister Vows to Advocate for ‘One Chance’ Victim and Investigate Hospital

By: News Wire

Date:

Uju Kennedy, the Minister of Women Affairs, has voiced her strong disapproval of the actions of an Abuja hospital that turned away a victim following a violent attack on a ‘one chance’ bus. She has pledged to take action to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Minister Kennedy expressed her intention to visit the hospital and advocate for justice on behalf of the late Greatness Olorunfemi.

The tragic incident involved Olorunfemi, a young lady who was stabbed after boarding a bus disguised as a commercial vehicle along the Maitama/Kubwa Highway, subsequently being abandoned on the streets. Good Samaritans rushed her to Maitama General Hospital, where she was denied medical attention due to the absence of a police report.

Minister Kennedy expressed her deep concern about this distressing situation and affirmed her commitment to addressing it. She stated, “I’m heading to the hospital. I’m going there to fight for the late girl they abandoned so that we make sure it never happens again.” The minister’s pledge highlights her determination to ensure justice for the victim and investigate the circumstances surrounding her tragic ordeal.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Admin Announces Nigeria’s Reciprocity in Visa-On-Arrival Policy
Next article
NNPC Becomes Exclusive Petrol Importer Amid Forex Challenges in Nigeria
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Israeli Ambassador Accuses Iran of Orchestrating Hamas Attacks Amid Conflict

News Wire -
In the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and...

NNPC Becomes Exclusive Petrol Importer Amid Forex Challenges in Nigeria

Joseph Adam -
Lagos, October 9 - Nigeria's national oil firm,...

Tinubu Admin Announces Nigeria’s Reciprocity in Visa-On-Arrival Policy

The Editor -
…Passport Home Delivery** The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled...

“Governor Obaseki Approves Clearing 28-Year Gratuity Backlog for Edo State Pensioners”

Saraki Mohammed -
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has given his approval...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Israeli Ambassador Accuses Iran of Orchestrating Hamas Attacks Amid Conflict

Geopolitics 0
In the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and...

NNPC Becomes Exclusive Petrol Importer Amid Forex Challenges in Nigeria

News Analysis 0
Lagos, October 9 - Nigeria's national oil firm,...

Tinubu Admin Announces Nigeria’s Reciprocity in Visa-On-Arrival Policy

Bilateral Ties 0
…Passport Home Delivery** The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights