Women Affairs Minister Vows to Advocate for ‘One Chance’ Victim and Investigate Hospital

Uju Kennedy, the Minister of Women Affairs, has voiced her strong disapproval of the actions of an Abuja hospital that turned away a victim following a violent attack on a ‘one chance’ bus. She has pledged to take action to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Minister Kennedy expressed her intention to visit the hospital and advocate for justice on behalf of the late Greatness Olorunfemi.

The tragic incident involved Olorunfemi, a young lady who was stabbed after boarding a bus disguised as a commercial vehicle along the Maitama/Kubwa Highway, subsequently being abandoned on the streets. Good Samaritans rushed her to Maitama General Hospital, where she was denied medical attention due to the absence of a police report.

Minister Kennedy expressed her deep concern about this distressing situation and affirmed her commitment to addressing it. She stated, “I’m heading to the hospital. I’m going there to fight for the late girl they abandoned so that we make sure it never happens again.” The minister’s pledge highlights her determination to ensure justice for the victim and investigate the circumstances surrounding her tragic ordeal.