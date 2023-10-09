Wike Disagrees With EU Report on 2023 Elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed his disagreement with the European Union (EU) concerning their report on the 2023 elections. He took exception to the EU’s stance, emphasizing that their interference was not acceptable.

In June, the EU had presented a report highlighting areas of improvement for future elections in Nigeria, including the need for real-time publication and access to election results. However, Wike believes that this report does not accurately reflect the actual situation of the recent poll in the country.

During a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, in his Abuja office, Wike expressed his concerns. He questioned the EU’s presence in Nigeria during the elections, particularly in Rivers State, where he felt their observations were insufficient.

Wike stated, “So, if you have seen some infractions in 20 polling units, is that enough to make a general conclusion? And you said, there in Rivers State that they did not allow the opposition to campaign, which is totally not correct.”

He further emphasized that the EU should have played an observer role rather than interfere in the country’s electoral process. Wike urged the EU to respect Nigeria’s laws, acknowledging that they may differ from European laws.

In response, Ambassador Isopi clarified that the report was compiled by independent observers who do not work under her. She affirmed the EU’s commitment to collaborating with Wike for the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

*Naija247news contributed to this report.*