Security News

We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms – FRSC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday dismissed reports that it was seeking the permission of the Federal Government for its officers to bear arms.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem urged the public to disregard the report.

“The attention of the FRSC has been drawn to a report that the corps marshal is seeking the permission of the Federal Government for personnel of the corps to bear arms.

“The erroneous statement credited to the representative of the corps marshal at the passing-out parade of FRSC cadets in Kotangora, Niger, does not reflect the current position of the corps marshal and the management team,’’ Kazeem stated.(www,naija247news.com).

