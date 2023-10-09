Vote APC For Consolidation, Tinubu Urges Kogi Electorate

Oct 9,2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the electorate in Kogi State to align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting its candidate in the November 11 governorship election, Ahmed Ododo, for continuity and consolidation.

Tinubu who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, during the official flag-off of APC governorship campaign in Lokoja, the state capital, also asked voters to come out en masse on the day of election to cast their votes.

He said, “For the purposes of continuity and consolidation, it has become imperative for the people of Kogi State to align themselves with the centre. I want you to come out massively to vote for Usman Ahmed Ododo.”

Shettima said President Tinubu remains a man of courage and conviction who is pregnant with ideas that would reposition the state for good.

He said the appointment of the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar Audu from the state was part of efforts by the presidency to complete the Iron and Steel Company at Ajaokuta, which he said is at 98 per cent stage of completion, with 500, 000 job creation capacity.

He said the federal government was also committed to completing Abuja-Lokoja-Okene highway; Kabba -Ilorin road and the dredging of River Niger.

In his remarks, the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said because Governor Yahaya Bello has provided good governance to the people of Kogi, the state cannot afford to be left behind by giving power to another party other than the one at the centre.

Similarly, Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for Kogi State, Governor Dapo Abiodun enjoined the people of the state to clean up their voter cards and turn out massively to deliver the APC candidate in the election for more human and infrastructural development in the state.

In his remarks, Governor Bello thanked the people of the state for their support so far, and urged them to vote for the party for continuity.

The APC candidate, Usman Ahmed Ododo also appealed to the people of the state to vote for him and his running mate, stressing that he would unite the people of the state and bring meaningful development to them.(www.naija247news.com)