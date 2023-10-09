Twenty Five Year Old stabs man to death in Borno

October 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Umar Goni Abubakar, for stabbing one Zarami Modu to death at Water Board IDP Camp in Monguno Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Yusufu, disclosed this during a briefing with journalists in Maiduguri on Monday, October 9, 2023, said the suspect stabbed Modu with a sharp knife over suspicion he was enticing his wife, Hajja Fantami.

The suspect was among 507 suspected criminals arrested for committing various crimes in the last three months such as rape, culpable homicide, inciting disturbances and causing grievous hurt, housebreaking and theft, public nuisance, and kidnapping.

“On September 16, 2023, at about 10:45 hrs, one Umar Goni Abubakar ‘M’ 25 years old of Water Board IDP Camp Monguno stabbed one Zarami Modu ‘M’ 35 years old of the same address with a sharp knife,” the CP stated.

“As a result, the victim sustained fatal injuries. The genesis was that, on September 15, 2023, he sighted the deceased standing with his wife, Hajja Fantami ‘F’ of the same address, at the water pump, and he suspected the deceased was enticing his wife. The suspect was arrested, and the case is under investigation.” (www.naija247news.com).