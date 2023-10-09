Tinubu Appoints New Members to Presidential Media Advisory Team

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of key individuals to the Media & Publicity Directorate, as part of efforts to enhance his administration’s communication and public engagement. This decision reflects the commitment to Nigeria’s federal character principle and a dedication to meritocracy.

Among the notable appointments are:

1. **Fela Durotoye** – Named Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values & Social Justice.

2. **Fredrick Nwabufo** – Appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.

3. **Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe** – Selected as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications.

4. **Aliyu Audu** – Designated Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs.

5. **Francis Adah Abah** – Assigned as Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has approved the secondment of **Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe** to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission. Linda Akhigbe, a graduate of Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Edo State, previously served as Channels Television’s Senate correspondent.

In his statement, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, emphasized the President’s call for all new appointees in the Media & Publicity Directorate to maintain the highest standards of decorum and decency in their interactions with the public. These appointments aim to support President Tinubu’s vision of revitalizing Nigeria’s economy and promoting a unified society that addresses the diverse needs of all citizens.