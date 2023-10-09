Tinubu Admin to Compel Airlines to Compensate Passengers for Flight Delays and Cancellations

The Federal Government has announced plans to issue an order compelling airline operators to provide compensation to passengers for delayed and canceled flights that are not attributed to natural occurrences. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, made this statement during a meeting with airline operators in Abuja.

Minister Keyamo acknowledged the frequent complaints from ordinary Nigerians about delayed and canceled flights and emphasized the need for accountability. He addressed the airlines, saying, “I know you have said all your reasons. You have blamed the government and a few things we do. But I also want to say that it is not all the time that it is government.”

He pointed out that some flight delays and cancellations occur due to reasons within the airline’s control, such as waiting for passengers to pass through security screening or lengthy waiting times at the lounge.

Keyamo further highlighted the existing provisions in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Act that require compensation to be paid to passengers for delays caused by factors other than “acts of God.” He reminded airline operators of their obligation under the law and stated that the government would ensure compliance.

He concluded by urging airlines to establish effective communication channels to inform passengers promptly about flight cancellations, demonstrating the government’s commitment to improving air travel experiences for Nigerians.

*Naija247news contributed to this report.*