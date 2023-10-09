Menu
Bilateral Ties

Tinubu Admin Announces Nigeria’s Reciprocity in Visa-On-Arrival Policy

By: The Editor

Date:

…Passport Home Delivery**

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to introduce the principle of reciprocity in its visa-on-arrival policy. Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this during the 2023 University of Lagos International Week.

A committee has been established in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to implement this initiative.

Moreover, starting from next year, Nigerians will enjoy the convenience of passport delivery to their homes, offices, and preferred locations. The automation of the passport application process aims to reduce waiting times, with passports expected to be delivered within two weeks.

The online application process will commence in January, followed by passport delivery services in February.

Additionally, the government plans to enhance the visa application process by opening more centers worldwide and focusing on data harmonization to ensure the integrity of travel documents.

This move aims to streamline registration processes and eliminate duplicate data across various platforms, including BVN, international passports, NIN, and SIM card registration.

“Governor Obaseki Approves Clearing 28-Year Gratuity Backlog for Edo State Pensioners”
Women Affairs Minister Vows to Advocate for ‘One Chance’ Victim and Investigate Hospital
The Editor
The Editor

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

