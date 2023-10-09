Menu
Sunday Igboho regains freedom after two years in Benin

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 9,2023.

Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has regained freedom after two years of trial by the Beninese government.

Igboho confirmed his release in a statement he read on his Instagram account.

He captioned the video, “My Release in Benin Republic.”

Recall that Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

Igboho confirmed his release in a statement he read on his Instagram account.

He said in the video: “First of all, my sincere appreciation goes to God almighty, the master of the universe for making this day. I want to say a big thank you to all Yoruba sons and daughters all over the world for their love and support before and after the loss of my dear mother, though she’s still kept at the morgue, waiting for me to come and give her the befitting burial that she deserves

“I give special thanks to President Talon of Benin Republic and to all members of his cabinet. My gratitude goes to my heroic father, Professor Banji Akintoye, and Professor Wole Soyinka for their support in the course of the struggle. May God reward you Baba for your standing courageously for our Yoruba nation and me. You promised to stand by me through my ordeal in Benin Republic and you have fulfilled your promise.

I will not forget to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Baba Ayo Adebanjo for their roles, even though only God gives freedom. Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to all religious leaders, pastors, Muslim clerics and traditional worshippers for their prayers day and night.

“Our royal fathers, Obas and Chiefs in Yoruba land, your love and support are so appreciated. But we need more of your support to deliver our lands from slavery because Yoruba land is ours.

Although I have many Obas on my list, Olugbon of Orile Igbon and deputy chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, Kabiesi Oba Topspin o ni Bariga of Bariga, Oba Tejuoso, Oni Kenta of Orile Kenta, Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan Obateru, thanks immensely for your love.

“I must not forget to appreciate the Megarally USA under Prophet Ologunloluwa and the Directorate under the leadership of Barrister Ogedengbe. Special thanks to Ilana Omo Oodua, Canada and Igbega Omo Oodua USA and Canada.”

Recall that Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, by the Department of State Service (DSS), which accused him of stockpiling arms. (www.naija247news.com)

 

 

