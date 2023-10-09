Save lives of kidney patients: NGO urges Nigerians

October 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

An NGO, Clifford Kidney Foundation International, has called kind-hearted Nigerians, partners and sponsors from both the private and public sectors to help save the lives of people going through kidney challenges.

Director of the foundation, Mr Clifford Emma, made the call on Sunday during an award presentation to individuals who had made impacts on Badagry community.

Emma also encouraged Nigerians to imbibe healthy lifestyles that would protect and keep their vital organs functional.

“We are also using the medium to sensitise the community on their healthcare and the need to be fit at all times so as to preserve their kidneys,” he said.

On the award, Emma noted that Eze Chimelu, Eze Ndi Igbo of Badagry, Eze Steve Sunday Etolue, Mr Godfrey Bivbiere, President, Maritime Reporters Association (MARAN) and others were rewarded for impacting the lives of Badagry residents.

Also, the Executive Director of the organisation, Mr Clifford Umeh, noted they wanted the public to know the individuals who had made impacts within their community in particular and Nigeria in general.

“Bivbiere was chosen because of his contributions to giving back to the society, his passion, vision and personal commitment to the well-being of humanity key into the vision and mission of the foundation,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the free medical screening and healthcare awareness campaign.

Clifford Kidney Foundation was established to provide quality healthcare, surgery and financial support for those with kidney disease.