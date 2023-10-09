Saudi-led Arab States Reiterate Commitment to Voluntary Oil Production Cuts

In a statement released by the Saudi state news agency, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their dedication to “collective and individual voluntary adjustments” in oil production. The oil ministers of these six nations convened during the U.N. MENA climate week event in Riyadh.

Furthermore, the ministers expressed their readiness, as part of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) countries, to take additional measures whenever necessary to bolster market stability. They emphasized the strong unity within OPEC plus.

Back in June, OPEC+ extended the voluntary oil production cuts initially introduced in April, now scheduled to continue until the end of 2024. Saudi Arabia and Russia have additionally committed to voluntary cuts until the end of 2023, with monthly reviews to evaluate their continuation.

During recent meetings, the ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, opted to maintain their existing oil output policy. This decision aligns with the commitment made by Saudi Arabia and Russia to uphold voluntary supply cuts in order to support the stability of the oil market.