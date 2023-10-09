Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil Markets

Saudi-led Arab States Reiterate Commitment to Voluntary Oil Production Cuts

By: News Wire

Date:

In a statement released by the Saudi state news agency, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed their dedication to “collective and individual voluntary adjustments” in oil production. The oil ministers of these six nations convened during the U.N. MENA climate week event in Riyadh.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Furthermore, the ministers expressed their readiness, as part of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) countries, to take additional measures whenever necessary to bolster market stability. They emphasized the strong unity within OPEC plus.

Back in June, OPEC+ extended the voluntary oil production cuts initially introduced in April, now scheduled to continue until the end of 2024. Saudi Arabia and Russia have additionally committed to voluntary cuts until the end of 2023, with monthly reviews to evaluate their continuation.

During recent meetings, the ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, opted to maintain their existing oil output policy. This decision aligns with the commitment made by Saudi Arabia and Russia to uphold voluntary supply cuts in order to support the stability of the oil market.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oxfam criticizes IMF, World Bank approach as Emerging Economies face $220 Billion Budget
Next article
Outgoing NASD Board Chairman Discusses Governance and Age-Related Issues
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria stock market close higher,returns 0.11% WtD

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

Edo Police arrest man for defiling 7-year-old daughter

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Edo State, has...

Lagos Govt set to demolish Jankara and Bombata market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Sunday...

Save lives of kidney patients: NGO urges Nigerians

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An NGO, Clifford Kidney Foundation International,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria stock market close higher,returns 0.11% WtD

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market last week...

Edo Police arrest man for defiling 7-year-old daughter

CrimeWatch 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police Command in Edo State, has...

Lagos Govt set to demolish Jankara and Bombata market

Environment 0
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Sunday...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights