Photos Of Tinubu Receiving Briefing From Akume After Allegations Of ‘‘Disappearing’

Oct 9,2023.

Hours after Nigerians raised concerns about the whereabouts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidency has released photos of him receiving briefings from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume. According to the statement from the presidency, the President got a briefing from Akume at his office in the Aso Rock Villa. The photos were released with the caption: “President Tinubu @officialABAT receives briefing from SGF Akume at The Aso Villa, State House, Abuja | 09 Oct 2023.”

The pictures were shared shortly after fresh questions were raised by concerned Nigerians about the whereabouts of President Tinubu. Recall that former presidential spokesperson and popular journalist, Reuben Abati raised a question on the whereabouts of the Nigerian president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Abati observed that President Tinubu has not been seen in public space for some days with no official explanation of his whereabouts, thus raising concerns about Tinubu’s welfare.

The anchor queried the handlers of the President, noting that they should always be putting him (Tinubu) in the face of the news so the people of the country can know what’s going on. Abati pointed out that the last time Tinubu was seen in public space was during the October 1 63rd independence anniversary celebrations shortly after he returned from his elongated trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Recall the president’s whereabouts were unknown until he returned to Nigeria on Friday night, September 29, although unconfirmed reports had it that he flew to Paris from New York.

Speaking during the Arsie TV Morning Show, Abati noted that there has been no council meeting, recently screened Ministers have not been inaugurated and many other urgent government actions have not been attended to. He added that the President has not been attending official functions nor has he been receiving guests in Aso Rock. Abati pointed out that Vice President Kashim Shettima has been the one being seen in public places for government functions recently.(www.naija247news.com)