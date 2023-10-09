Menu
Politics & Govt News

Peter Obi Can Not Be President Of Nigeria Again” – Primate Ayodele

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 9,2023.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi can never be president of Nigeria again.

Naija247News reports that Primate Ayodele in a a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho stressed that Peter Obi had missed his chance of ruling Nigeria.Quote“Peter Obi’s matter to the Supreme Court is dead on arrival; he can’t win the case and won’t be President of Nigeria.

“His case will be thrown out. Obi would have won the election, but he didn’t do the right thing at the appropriate time.

“This is just medicine after death, a waste of money and resources. The people pushing Obi are spiritually blindfolded.

“The person that is on the presidential seat is more powerful than Obi spiritually. Even in 2027, no Igbo will become president; Obi has missed it,”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Photos Of Tinubu Receiving Briefing From Akume After Allegations Of ‘‘Disappearing’
Next article
Five Friends Dies in Kano Auto Crash
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

