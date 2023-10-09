Menu
Oxfam criticizes IMF, World Bank approach as Emerging Economies face $220 Billion Budget

By: News Wire

Date:

Oxfam’s recent report highlights a dire situation in emerging economies, where they are projected to endure budget cuts exceeding $220 billion over the next five years due to a looming debt crisis. The crisis is pushing many of these nations to the brink of default, as global factors like rising interest rates, soaring inflation, and post-COVID-19 economic shocks strain their finances.

This report, which was unveiled at the IMF-World Bank meetings in Marrakech and based on IMF data, also indicates that low- and lower-middle income countries will grapple with almost half a billion dollars in daily interest and debt payments until 2029.

A concerning trend is the record number of developing countries now facing debt distress. Fitch, a credit rating agency, reported 14 separate default events across nine sovereign nations since 2020, as of March.

Oxfam’s call to action urges the IMF and the World Bank to prioritize creating a more equitable system rather than solely focusing on debt restructuring and implementing spending cuts. Oxfam’s interim Executive Director, Amitabh Behar, criticized the current approach, stating that it leans towards more austerity and loans, while missed opportunities, such as fair taxation of the wealthy, are overlooked.

The report also points out a stark disparity: debt servicing payments in the poorest countries are outpacing healthcare spending by a ratio of four to one. Some defaulted nations like Zambia and Ghana are expected to make progress in debt renegotiations during in-person meetings in Marrakech, while the IMF continues discussions with countries like Tunisia, Pakistan, and Egypt regarding proposed bailout loans.

