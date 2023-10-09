Outgoing NASD Board Chairman Discusses Governance and Age-Related Issues

In his valedictory statement to NASD Plc shareholders during its 10th AGM, the outgoing Board Chairman, Olutola O. Mobolurin, addressed several important topics.

Mobolurin began by acknowledging that he and two other directors were not confident about being re-elected due to their age. They had received a letter from Mr. Nonso Okpala, the Group Managing Director of VFD Group Plc, suggesting that the three retiring directors withdraw their nominations for re-election. Okpala believed that NASD should focus on serving the younger generation with innovative investment options. Mobolurin refuted claims of a lack of new products at NASD, pointing out recent developments and the launch of the NASD Mobile App.

However, Mobolurin hinted that Mr. Okpala’s interest in NASD might stem from more than just product offerings. Okpala’s group held a significant share in NASD and seemed to expect greater influence in decision-making. The board had declined his request to invite NGX (Nigerian Exchange Group) to a meeting. Interestingly, NGX’s management had reportedly supported VFD Group’s efforts in the matter. This stance marked the beginning of the proxy war led by shareholders, and it coincided with Okpala’s first day on the board.

In response to these challenges, the board formed a committee to engage Mr. Okpala and communicated that they were already planning board refreshment. They decided not to be pressured into stepping down, emphasizing their dedication to NASD’s founding principles.

Mobolurin thanked shareholders, board members, and staff for their cooperation during his tenure. He also expressed gratitude to the pioneers who conceived the idea of an Over the Counter Market for Nigeria, despite opposition from established entities like The Nigerian Stock Exchange and stockbrokers.

Mobolurin concluded by emphasizing NASD’s fiduciary responsibilities to the public and the need for the SEC and NASD’s board to ensure that no shareholder could unduly interfere with management or hijack transactions for personal business interests. He resigned as Chairman of the Board during the AGM, with Mr. Kayode Falowo being elected as the new Chairman.

