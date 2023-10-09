Our agenda is to unite Kogi — APC candidate Ododo

Oct 9,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, has said that his agenda is to unite the people of Kogi State and bring meaningful development to them.

Ododo stated this on Sunday during the APC governorship campaign rally in Lokoja, the state capital.

The governorship candidate, who asserted that Kogi State belongs to APC, appealed to the electorate to come out en masse on election day and vote for him and his deputy, Joel Oyibo, for the needed development.

According to him, Kogi should not be allowed to be governed by selfish individuals, whom he accused of trying to divide the state with ethnic agenda.

According to him, his campaign mantra will revolve around sustainability for human capital development, youth empowerment, and improvement in basic infrastructure across the state.

Ododo appreciated his principal, the incumbent governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for giving youths a sense of belonging, adding that Kogi State will witness rapid development and security when the ruling party retains power in November.

While assuring that his administration will not disappoint the people of the state when elected, the governorship candidate vowed to deliver on the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Earlier, the Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, called on the people of Kogi State to vote for APC so as not to be left behind.

Shettima further revealed that the Federal Government is already collaborating with foreign companies towards the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta steel company.

He maintained that the Federal Government is also putting measures in place for the dredging of the River Niger in a bid to attract meaningful development to Kogi State and Nigeria in general.

The national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the present administration has done well for the people of Kogi State, hence the need for consolidation, continuity, and sustainability.

“Kogi State needs a young man who will consolidate on the good work of Alhaji Yahaya Bello. Don’t make the mistake of voting for another candidate who will not deliver for his people. What is requested of Kogi people is to vote for someone who will unite Kogi and ensure that development keeps springing up at the grassroots,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com)