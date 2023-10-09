Menu
“Nnamdi Kanu Urges Unwavering Focus in Biafra Agitation, Emphasizes Journey Is Not Over”

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has urged his supporters to remain dedicated to the Biafra Nation agitation, emphasizing that their journey is far from complete.

Kanu made this call during a visit by one of his lawyers, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, while he remains in detention in Abuja, under the custody of the Department of State Service since June 2021.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to announce its judgment on Kanu’s appeal on December 15, seeking the release ordered by the Appeal Court in its October 13, 2022 decision.

The Appeal Court had acquitted Kanu of charges brought against him by the Nigerian government and ordered his immediate and unconditional release.

Providing an update on his meeting with Kanu, Ejimakor stated, “I recently met with Nnamdi Kanu and discussed our recent appearance at the Supreme Court, led by the new Lead Counsel, Kanu Agabi, SAN.

He stressed the importance of staying focused on the numerous ongoing tasks and made it clear that the journey is not yet complete.” Ejimakor also highlighted the remaining legal work related to Kanu’s case, emphasizing that his continued detention indicates that the matter is far from resolved and remains unfinished business.

Samuel Onyekwe
