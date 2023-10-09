Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigeria stock market close higher,returns 0.11% WtD

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed higher by 0.11%, driven by gains in Airtel Africa and 39 other stocks that appreciated in their share prices week on week. Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) and VFD were listed on Nigerian Exchange (NGX) last week, thereby increasing the market capitalisation by N179 billion.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 0.11% and 0.49% to settle at 66,454.57 points and N36.510 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.4 billion units of shares were traded in 27,964 deals, valued at N22 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 40 stocks gained against 36 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

FTN Cocoa led other gainers last week with 19.21% growth, closing at N1.80 from the previous close of N1.51.

RT BRIESCO, OANDO, African Prudential and THOMASWYAT grew their share prices by 16.33%, 14.65%, 11.90% and 11.46% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: BUACEMEMT 9.94%, BETAGLASS 9.93%, TRIPPLEG 9.68%, Airtel Africa 8.53% and UACN 8.00% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led other price decliners, shedding 19.05% of its share price to close at N1.02 from the previous close of N1.26.

ABC Transport, UPDCREIT, Champion Breweries and CHELLARAM shed 17.72%, 10.26%, 9.87% and 9.84% respectively.

Other price decliners include: SCOA (9.52%), Tantalizer (9.38%), Nem Insurance (9.09%), Dangote Cement (8.79%) and Guinea Insurance (8.33%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Edo Police arrest man for defiling 7-year-old daughter
We are not seeking FG’s permission to bear arms – FRSC
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

