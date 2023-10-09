NGX Group Announces Significant Board Changes Across Subsidiaries

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) is proud to unveil notable board transitions within its subsidiaries, namely Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RelCo).

Effective September 27, 2023, NGX has welcomed Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe as its new Board Chairman, succeeding the retiring Mr. Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN, OON. Simultaneously, Erelu Angela Adebayo, Mr. Kamarudeen Oladosu, Mr. Yomi Adeyemi, and Mr. Seyi Osunkeye have retired from the board.

Additionally, NGX shareholders have approved the appointment of Mr. Jude Chiemeka as Executive Director, accompanied by five Non-Executive Directors: Mrs. Lilian Olubi, Mr. Azubuike Okpalaoka, Dr. Hamza Sule Wuro Bokki, Mr. Sehinde Adenagbe, and Mrs. Foluke Oyeleye, who resigned from NGX RegCo’s board due to her new role at Nigerian Exchange Limited.

NGX RegCo has also undergone a transition, with Dr. Salamatu Suleiman taking over as its new Board Chairman, effective September 30, 2023, succeeding the retiring Mrs. Catherine Echeozo. NGX RegCo’s shareholders have approved the appointments of Mr. Olufemi Akinsanya as Non-Executive Director and Mrs. Amina Mohammed as Independent Non-Executive Director.

Furthermore, NGX RelCo sees Ms. Ngozichukwuka Edozien stepping in as the new Board Chairman, effective October 7, 2023, succeeding Erelu Angela Adebayo. Shareholders of NGX RelCo have also approved the appointment of Mrs. Fiona Ahimie as Non-Executive Director and two Independent Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Victor Alonge and Mr. Abdullahi Suleiman.

Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, expressed his delight regarding these leadership transitions, emphasizing meticulous planning and the confidence that these new leaders will continue the tradition of excellence. He noted that Mr. Unuigbe, Dr. Suleiman, and Ms. Edozien bring extensive experience and a deep understanding of the industry, making them ideal for their roles. Dr. Kwairanga anticipates their contributions will play a crucial role in realizing NGX Group’s growth strategy, benefiting investors and stakeholders.

He also extended sincere gratitude to the retiring board members for their remarkable contributions, highlighting their dedication and invaluable expertise that has shaped the Group’s journey.

Date: October 8, 2023