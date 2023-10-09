Netflix to Discontinue Free Mobile Access Plan in Kenya After Two Years

Netflix announced on Monday that it is discontinuing its free mobile access plan in Kenya, which has allowed users to enjoy a quarter of its content without any charges over the past two years. While the streaming giant did not disclose the exact number of subscribers gained through this initiative, it was initially designed to attract new paying users.

“We definitely learned a lot from the test,” shared a Netflix spokesperson with Reuters, though no specific details were provided. “We are going to continue to offer a variety of other plans.”

Netflix is presently introducing an advertisement-supported plan, offering subscribers a monthly package priced at £4.99 ($6.07). However, the spokesperson did not comment on whether this plan will be available in Kenya.

While low middle-income economies like Kenya present significant opportunities for streaming services to expand their subscriber base, they also face challenges due to declining purchasing power amid inflation, according to industry executives.

Under the now-discontinued free plan, which will conclude on November 1, viewers in Kenya were able to access a range of content, including Western-produced shows like “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton,” as well as African series like “Blood & Water.”

Netflix has been actively commissioning more locally-produced content from across Africa as part of its strategy to attract new subscribers on the continent. Additionally, the streaming service has been collaborating with local telecommunications companies to streamline payment processes.

*Contributed by Naija247news.*