NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira strengthened against the US Dollar by 4.3 per cent or N33.35 in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange market on Friday, closing at N741.85/$1 compared with the previous day’s N775.20/$1.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, said a solution to the foreign exchange crisis in the country was underway, following a meeting with World Bank officials on how to address liquidity in the market.

This assurance helped the local currency in the official market despite a shrink in the supply of forex to the space by 41.2 per cent or $38.86 million to $55.38 million from the $95.79 million achieved in the preceding session.

In the black market, the domestic currency gained N1 against the greenback on Friday to sell at N1,004/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,005/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

