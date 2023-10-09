Naira appreciates against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

October 9, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira strengthened against the US Dollar by 4.3 per cent or N33.35 in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the foreign exchange market on Friday, closing at N741.85/$1 compared with the previous day’s N775.20/$1.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, said a solution to the foreign exchange crisis in the country was underway, following a meeting with World Bank officials on how to address liquidity in the market.

This assurance helped the local currency in the official market despite a shrink in the supply of forex to the space by 41.2 per cent or $38.86 million to $55.38 million from the $95.79 million achieved in the preceding session.

In the black market, the domestic currency gained N1 against the greenback on Friday to sell at N1,004/$1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,005/$1.(www.naija247news.com).