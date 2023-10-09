N/Assembly To Stop Fake News On Social Media – Rep Member

Oct 9,2023.

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Comrade Chinedu Ogah yesterday said the National Assembly would soon come up with a bill, which would be consequently signed into law to regulate fake news on social media in Nigeria.

Ogah disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while reacting to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery by the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar.

We at the National Assembly will soon enact a law on fake news essentially to control social media as it is in other countries. And that is to say that whatever people say or write will be regulated. You don’t sit in your room and post whatever you think to write

And from my own point of view, those people calling for the resignation of President Tinubu are doing it out of hatred. They have no facts. They believe what is posted on social media. Nigeria has rules; we have a constitution that the people are subjected to.”(www.naija247news.com)