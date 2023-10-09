Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

N/Assembly To Stop Fake News On Social Media – Rep Member

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 9,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Comrade Chinedu Ogah yesterday said the National Assembly would soon come up with a bill, which would be consequently signed into law to regulate fake news on social media in Nigeria.

Ogah disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital, while reacting to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alleged certificate forgery by the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar.

We at the National Assembly will soon enact a law on fake news essentially to control social media as it is in other countries. And that is to say that whatever people say or write will be regulated. You don’t sit in your room and post whatever you think to write

And from my own point of view, those people calling for the resignation of President Tinubu are doing it out of hatred. They have no facts. They believe what is posted on social media. Nigeria has rules; we have a constitution that the people are subjected to.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

Previous article
Our agenda is to unite Kogi — APC candidate Ododo
Next article
Angry Mob Sets Vehicle Ablaze As Female Trader Dies In Imo
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC expresses concern over insecurity ahead of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed...

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after two years in Benin

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday...

Vote APC For Consolidation, Tinubu Urges Kogi Electorate

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 9,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the electorate...

FRSC records 23.1% reduction in crashes, deaths in 9 months nationwide

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

INEC expresses concern over insecurity ahead of Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa polls

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 9,2023. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has expressed...

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after two years in Benin

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 9,2023. Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday...

Vote APC For Consolidation, Tinubu Urges Kogi Electorate

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 9,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the electorate...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights